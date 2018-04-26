Nigeria's Senate summons president to testify on communal killings

Nigeria's Senate on Thursday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to testify about his administration's response to a spate of communal killings in central states.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. he
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

On Wednesday, lawmakers from the lower house of parliament also invited Buhari to discuss the clashes between semi-nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in central states, in which hundreds of people have died this year.

The violence has raised questions about the government's ability to maintain security in the country, putting pressure on Buhari less than a year before an election he is set to contest.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten)

Source: Reuters

