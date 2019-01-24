Nigerian court gives order to stop trial of top judge

ABUJA: A Nigerian appeals court issued an interim order on Thursday stopping a tribunal from charging the chief justice with breaching asset-declaration rules, a month before a presidential election.

Nigeria's Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen has been asked to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for trial. He has not responded to the charges and says the tribunal, which tries asset-declaration misdemeanours, does not have the authority to try him.

