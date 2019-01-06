Nigerian militant group says carried out 'warning' strike on Conoil facility in Bayelsa state

Nigerian militant group says carried out 'warning' strike on Conoil facility in Bayelsa state

YENAGOA, Nigeria: A Nigerian militant group on Sunday said it carried out a "warning" strike on an oil facility owned by energy company Conoil in the southern state of Bayelsa on Friday and threatened a production shut down.

The Koluama Seven Brothers said in a statement it would carry out further strikes if its demands, including job creation, were not met by the company and a traditional leader. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said a blast was heard on Friday around a Conoil pipeline in Bayelsa.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters

