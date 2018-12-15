Nigerian military lifts suspension of UNICEF activities in northeast - statement

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: The Nigerian military has lifted its suspension of activities by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the northeast of Nigeria, it said in a statement on Friday.

The military made the announcement in an emailed statement, hours after it imposed the suspension and accused UNICEF staff of training spies who support an Islamist insurgency in the region. The suspension was lifted after "extensive deliberations", it said.

