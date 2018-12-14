Nigerian military suspends UNICEF activities in northeast - statement

World

Nigerian military suspends UNICEF activities in northeast - statement

The Nigerian military has suspended United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) activities in the northeast of Nigeria, it said in a statement on Friday, accusing its staff of training spies who support an Islamist insurgency there.

FILE PHOTO: UNICEF logo banner is seen hanging on a makeshift school at IDP camp on the outskirts o
FILE PHOTO: A banner with the UNICEF logo is seen hanging on a makeshift school at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

Bookmark

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: The Nigerian military has suspended United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) activities in the northeast of Nigeria, it said in a statement on Friday, accusing its staff of training spies who support an Islamist insurgency there.

The northeast has been torn apart by a decade-long insurgency by Boko Haram and its splinter group Islamic State West Africa (ISWA), creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Nigerian military said UNICEF staff "train and deploy spies who support the insurgents and their sympathisers."

A UNICEF spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ola Lanre; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark