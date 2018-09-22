Nigerians vote to elect governor of key southwest state

NIGERIA: Voters in the southwestern Nigerian state of Osun went to the polls on Saturday (Sep 22) to elect a new governor amid growing concerns about free and fair voting, six months ahead of a presidential election.

The Osun vote is seen as a litmus test for President Muhammadu Buhari's popularity as he seeks a second term in February.

The 75-year-old retired general who led a military regime in the 1980s was elected in 2015.

Voting opened in most polling booths in Osun around 8 am (0700 GMT) with long queues of voters in Osogbo, the state capital, and other towns and villages across the state.

"You can see that people are already exercising their civic responsibility," electoral official Sodipo Oladapo said in the capital.

"All those on the queue will be accredited and allowed to vote until 2 pm when the exercise will end," he said.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), 1.2 million voters are eligible to vote for the candidates of 48 political parties participating in Saturday's vote.

Osun is part of Nigeria's southwest which includes the economic capital Lagos and a region crucial to Buhari's re-election as he faces a formidable challenge from an array of high-profile opposition candidates.

The leading candidates jostling for the Osun governor's seat include Gboyega Oyetola of Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ademola Adeleke, nicknamed "the dancing senator" because of his penchant for dancing in public.

"VOTES FOR PEANUTS"

Adeleke is the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is also an uncle of Nigerian Afropop star Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji, and from a wealthy and political family in Ede. Both were to vote in the town, some 20 kilometres from the state capital.

The winner of the election will replace APC Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is stepping down after two four-year terms, the legal maximum.

Osun INEC chief Olusegun Agbaje said voting materials and personnel had been distributed to all the 30 local government areas for a "hitch-free exercise" and security provided for election officials, materials and voters was adequate.

He urged voters to come out and avoid any form of financial inducement.

"The commission has done a lot to put things in place. People should be free to exercise their franchise. Any act of vote-buying will be met with the appropriate sanctions," he said, adding that offenders risked up to one year in jail.

National deputy police chief Habila Joshak said some 18,500 police, plus equipment, had been deployed to prevent irregularities.

"We have enough men on ground to deal with those willing to sell their votes for peanuts," he warned.

Local and foreign observers are monioring the vote and have also raised concerns about inducement.

The last gubernatorial vote in the southwestern state of Ekiti in July led to widespread concerns about vote-buying by the leading political parties.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room coalition of civic groups said on Friday its monitors were already in Osun to ensure a hitch-free and credible vote.

"We urge INEC to implement the laws on vote-buying," by punishing offenders, said its leader Clement Nwankwo.

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), an election lobby body, said it had information that politicians were doling out gifts, cash and food ahead of the vote, describing the trend as "inimical to the credibility of the electoral process".