Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market

GAZA: At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday (Mar 5) when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.

Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion come from a bakery in the Nusseirat camp in central Gaza before a blaze engulfed the bakery and quickly spread to nearby stores, factories and cars parked along the street.

Large numbers of civilians rushed to help firefighters put out the flames. Smoke rising over the refugee camp could be seen from miles away.

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave which covers 140 square miles (365 sq km) along the Mediterranean Sea, is home to some two million people. Israel maintains a blockade of the Strip, citing security concerns over its Islamist rulers Hamas, with which it has fought several wars.



