Nine killed in Hawaii plane crash during skydiving trip

Plume of smoke rises after plane crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii
A plume of smoke rises after an airplane crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, U.S., June 21, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. LuckyWeLive.com via REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Nine passengers and crew were killed on Friday evening (Jun 22) when their light aircraft during a skydiving trip.

The twin-engine King Air plane went down near Dillingham Airfield, said Hawaii's Department of Transport (HDOT). 

Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P Neves confirmed there were no survivors. He said the aircraft was a skydiving plane that crashed at 6.30pm local time on takeoff, according to local news channel Hawaii Now.

TV footage showed flames billowing into the air from the wreckage.

The single-runway Dillingham Airport primarily serves commercial glider and sky diving operations, according to its website. 

Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a tweet he was "closely following" developments, and that "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims".

