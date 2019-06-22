Nine killed in Hawaii plane crash during skydiving trip

WASHINGTON: Nine passengers and crew were killed on Friday evening (Jun 22) when their light aircraft during a skydiving trip.

The twin-engine King Air plane went down near Dillingham Airfield, said Hawaii's Department of Transport (HDOT).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P Neves confirmed there were no survivors. He said the aircraft was a skydiving plane that crashed at 6.30pm local time on takeoff, according to local news channel Hawaii Now.

TV footage showed flames billowing into the air from the wreckage.



The single-runway Dillingham Airport primarily serves commercial glider and sky diving operations, according to its website.

Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a tweet he was "closely following" developments, and that "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims".



Advertisement