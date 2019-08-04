Nine killed in Ohio shooting, shooter dead: Police

WASHINGTON: Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police said early Sunday (Aug 4).

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police department said on Twitter.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city's Oregon District, a historic neighborhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.

The Dayton Daily News said the shooting occurred at or near an establishment called Ned Pepper's Bar in Dayton's Oregon District

