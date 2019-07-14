Nine killed in plane crash during skydiving trip in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Nine people were killed when their plane crashed during a skydiving trip near Umea, a small university city in northern Sweden, authorities said on Sunday (Jul 14).

The small plane designed to carry parachutists crashed on an island on the Ume river shortly after take off, police spokesman Peder Jonsson said, adding the cause for the accident was unknown.

He said those on board were on a skydiving trip.

The region's main University Hospital of Umea confirmed there were no survivors and relatives of the deceased had been notified.

Neither Jonsson nor the hospital immediately identified the victims' names or nationalities.

Amateur footage posted online by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet shows the plane plunging from the sky in a vertical line.

"I heard a weird sound, which didn't sound normal," one witness, Peter Larsson, told the daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

"I looked up and saw a plane spinning like a top.

"At first I thought it was an acrobatic flight but we quickly realised that something was wrong."