Nine people dead, 16 hurt in Toronto after van ploughs into crowd

Television images showed the man and a police officer facing off, their guns drawn. The suspect eventually surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody.

TORONTO: At least nine people were killed and 16 others wounded on Monday (Apr 23) when a driver rammed his rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in downtown Toronto, police said, without revealing a possible motive.

"This is going to be a complex investigation," deputy police chief Peter Yuen told reporters. "We have one person in custody and the investigation is ongoing."

"We can confirm for you tonight right now we have nine people that are dead, 16 injured," Yuen said.

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and Nice, but the motive for Monday's incident was not yet clear.

At least one body was seen covered at the scene. At least seven patients were being treated at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the facility said on Twitter.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received seven patients from the scene in its Trauma Centre

'REALLY FAST'

Officers were called to the scene - on Yonge Street at the corner with Finch Avenue - at 1.27pm (1.27am Singapore time Tuesday), police said.

A white rental van with a dented front bumper was stopped on the sidewalk of a major intersection, surrounded by police vehicles.

Police inspect a van involved in a collision killing at least nine people and injuring 16 others at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. in Toronto, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP)

"He was going really fast," witness Alex Shaker told CTV television.

"All I could see was just people one by one getting knocked out, knocked out, one by one," Shaker said. "There are so many people lying down on the streets."

Another witness, Jamie Eopni, told local Toronto television station CP24: "It was crashing into everything. It destroyed a bench. If anybody was on that street, they would have been hit on the sidewalk."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons: "Our hearts go to anyone affected."

"We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours," he added.

'IT'S FRIGHTENING'

The incident occurred as Toronto was hosting foreign and public security ministers from the G7 leading industrialised nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Authorities have not yet stated what the driver's motives may have been.

"We have no information on that point and we need to wait until there's information before we comment ... I will respect the expertise of the security officials," Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters when asked if the incident was terror-related.

"We are all unsettled and very disturbed by a situation like this, it's impossible not to be - it's frightening."

Canada has only rarely been the scene of terror attacks.

In October, a man stabbed a police officer in the western city of Edmonton before slamming his van into a group of pedestrians, injuring four people.

And in Quebec in October 2014, a Canadian man ran over two soldiers in a parking lot with his car, killing one of them. The driver was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

In March 2016, a Canadian who claimed to have radical Islamist sympathies attacked two soldiers at a military recruitment center in Toronto.