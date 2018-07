TUNIS: Nine members of Tunisia's security forces were killed on Sunday in an attack in the west of the country, close to the border with Algeria, state news agency TAP reported.

The police unit, from Gar Dimaou in the region of Jendouba, had been ambushed, the report said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)