No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi: White House

HANOI: No agreement was reached between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their two-day summit in Hanoi, said the White House on Thursday (Feb 28).

Trump and Kim had "very good and constructive meetings", said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement.



Advertisement

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," she added.

Trump and Kim left the venue of their talks, the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel, at 1.25pm local time, with no public signing ceremony after a morning of closed-door talks.

A working lunch scheduled to take place after the leaders' discussions was also cut from the programme at the last minute.



Trump is due to hold a news conference at 2pm, about two hours earlier than planned.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier Kim and Trump, seated across from each other at a conference table, appeared confident of progress.

“If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter, when asked if he was ready to give up his nuclear weapons.

Trump, responding to that, said: "That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”

The last-minute changes in schedule had raised questions about what, if any, concrete progress was made at the Hanoi summit, the leaders' first face-to-face since their historic meeting in June.

Trump may also be eager to return to Washington after his longtime lawyer and former fixer Michael Cohen testified before Congress, saying his ex-boss was a liar who engaged in possibly illegal conduct while in office.

"Today, I am here to tell the truth about Mr Trump," Cohen told the nationally-televised hearing.

"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," who inflated his assets when it suited him "and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes", Cohen said.

