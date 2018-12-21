No evidence of attack plans at Stuttgart airport - police

BERLIN: Investigators found no evidence that suspects who had been believed to have conducted a reconnaissance operation at Stuttgart airport were planning an attack, German federal police said.

Police earlier on Friday searched several apartments in western and southwestern Germany after flagging an unspecified threat that prompted it to step up security measures at Stuttgart airport.

"The searches turned up no evidence of preparations for an Islamist-terrorist attack," police said in a statement.

