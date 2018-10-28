No firm plan yet for Putin visit to Washington - Kremlin

There are no firm agreements yet regarding a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Syria summit in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. Emrah Yorulmaz/Pool via REUTERS

The White House has formally invited Putin to Washington, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday, returning to an idea put on hold in July amid anger in the United States over the prospect of such a summit.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

