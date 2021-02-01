No new local case of COVID-19 reported in Western Australia

SYDNEY: Western Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday (Feb 1), a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months, prompting authorities to enforce a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Perth.

"These are encouraging signs but it is still early days," state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters.

A security guard who is believed to have contracted COVID-19 from a returning traveller at a quarantine hotel in Perth was the first case of community transmission reported in the city in 10 months.



From Sunday evening until Friday, people in the city of 2 million must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, with visits to hospitals and nursing homes banned.

The restrictions are the toughest seen in the city since the early stages of the pandemic, while masks have been made mandatory for the first time.



Perth's lockdown comes three weeks after similar measures were implemented in Brisbane, where a hotel cleaner contracted the UK variant of COVID-19.

