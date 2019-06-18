No provisions in USMCA to change US pharmaceutical patent laws: Lighthizer

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has no provisions that would force changes to U.S. laws with respect to pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

"To the extent that a member (of Congress) thinks anything in here will stop you from changing laws, then we have to correct that," Lighthizer said at a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Susan Thomas)