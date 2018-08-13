No risk of financial market attack in Italy, deputy PM to daily

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the country did not risk a financial market attack and that his government could not be "threatened" by the idea, speaking in an interview to a national daily.

"I do not see the concrete risk of this government being attacked, it is more a hope of the opposition," Di Maio told Corriere della Sera.

He added that if "someone wants to use the markets against the government, it must be known that we cannot be threatened".

On Sunday a senior and influential government official said that he expected speculators to attack Italian financial markets this month but the country had the resources to defend itself.

