No 'terrorist motive' behind cathedral rampage: Berlin police

BERLIN: Police said there was no sign that a "rampaging" man with a knife whom they shot and wounded on Sunday (Jun 3) at the city's main cathedral had had a "terrorist motive".

"Based on what we know so far, we have no information that the suspect in any way had a terrorist or Islamist motive," a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

The spokesman later added that the man, whose threatening behaviour led police to shoot him in the leg, was a 53-year-old Austrian who had been wielding a knife and was "verbally aggressive".

"Shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT) police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin Cathedral," police said in an earlier tweet. "He was wounded in the leg."

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt in the incident at Berlin's main Protestant cathedral, one of the city's top tourist attractions.

The iron-domed house of worship is on Museum Island off east Berlin's main Unter den Linden boulevard and close to the Alexanderplatz shopping district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An AFP reporter said the entrances to the building were blocked off with red-and-white police tape and several officers with automatic weapons were patrolling the scene.

DPA news agency said some witnesses were taken away to receive psychological counselling.