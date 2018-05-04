2018 Nobel Literature prize postponed over Swedish Academy sex scandal

STOCKHOLM: No Nobel Prize for Literature will be given this year because of a scandal over sexual misconduct allegations that have hit the Swedish Academy, the 230-year-old institution which decides the award.



The scandal has prompted a string of members to resign from the board.

"The present decision was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy," it said in a statement on Friday (May 4).

"Work on the selection of a laureate is at an advanced stage and will continue as usual in the months ahead but the Academy needs time to regain its full complement, engage a larger number of active members and regain confidence in its work, before the next Literature Prize winner is declared."

The Academy said it aims to award two prizes in 2019.

The council of prestigious authors and linguists has been dealing with the fallout from the allegations since November, in the wake of the global #MeToo movement, when a Swedish newspaper published the testimonies of 18 women claiming to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Jean-Claude Arnault, a photographer and influential figure on the Swedish culture scene.

Arnault, who is married to Academy member and author Katarina Frostenson, denies all allegations.

However, the revelations have sowed discord among the Academy's 18 members about how to move forward, and in recent weeks, six of them have chosen to resign, including permanent secretary Sara Danius.

This is the first time in nearly 70 years that the prize has been postponed. It is rare but not unprecedented.

There were no awards between 1940 and 1943, due to World War Two, while the American novelist William Faulkner received his prize a year late in 1950 when two prizes were handed out.

The rules of the foundation that administers the will of dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel mean prizes can be reserved until the following year.



The Swedish Academy said in a statement last month that it was suffering a serious crisis and acknowledged that trust in the institution, established by King Gustav III in 1786 and still under royal patronage, had been undermined.

Other Swedish institutions award the Nobel prizes for science. The peace prize winners are chosen by a Norwegian committee.