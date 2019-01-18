North Korea called 'extraordinary threat' in Trump missile defence review

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to unveil a revamped missile defence strategy on Thursday that singles out North Korea as an ongoing "extraordinary threat," seven months after he declared that the nuclear treat had been eliminated. 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump speaks to reporters during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he meets U.S. political and military leaders during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

"While a possible new avenue to peace now exists with North Korea, it continues to pose an extraordinary threat and the United States must remain vigilant," the report said in its executive summary, which was reviewed by Reuters ahead of its release on Thursday. 

The Missile Defense Review is a sweeping examination of efforts to shield America from missile threats. It singles out concerns about advancing capabilities by North Korea, Iran, Russia and China.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

