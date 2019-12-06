North Korea revives 'dotard' label in warning to Trump over 'Rocket Man' remarks

SEOUL: North Korea has threatened to resume referring to US president Donald Trump as a "dotard", raising the prospect of a return to a war of words with a negotiating deadline approaching.

Pyongyang has set Washington an end-of-year time limit to offer it new concessions in deadlocked nuclear negotiations, and has said it will adopt an unspecified "new way" if nothing acceptable is forthcoming.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - whose countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War - engaged in mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

But denuclearisation negotiations have been at a standstill since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February.

Trump on Tuesday indicated military action was still possible when he was asked about Pyongyang on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain.

"He definitely likes sending rockets up, doesn't he? That's why I call him 'Rocket Man'," Trump said, reprising one of his previously favoured nicknames for Kim.

Pyongyang reacted stiffly late Thursday, with vice-foreign minister Choe Son Hui saying the comments were made with "no courtesy when referring to the supreme leadership... of the DPRK".

"If this is meant to make expressions, reminiscent of those days just two years ago when a war of words was fought across the ocean ... it will be a very dangerous challenge," she said in a statement carried by the North's state news agency KCNA.

The lack of courtesy shown to Kim had “prompted the waves of hatred of our people against the US and the Americans and they are getting higher and higher,” Choe said.



“It would be fortunate” if Trump’s remarks were simply “an instantaneous verbal lapse, but the matter becomes different if they were a planned provocation that deliberately targeted us”, she said.

North Korea would watch closely to see if Trump repeated the comments, Choe said.



“If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard,” Choe concluded.

North Korea's comments came a day after it warned that if the US used military force against the North it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level" in the event of military action by Washington.

At the Nato summit, Trump said: "We have the most powerful military we've ever had, and we're by far the most powerful country in the world."

"Hopefully, we don't have to use it, but if we do, we'll use it. If we have to, we'll do it," he added.

KCNA, known for its flamboyant and sometimes antiquated language, has previously labelled former US President George W. Bush a "half-baked man", ex-South Korean leader Park Geun-hye a "crafty prostitute", and called former US leader Barack Obama her "pimp".

The North has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments in recent weeks as its negotiating time limit approaches. Kim's New Year speech, a key political set-piece in the isolated country, is also due on January 1.

On Wednesday another Pyongyang official said, in response to Trump's comments made Tuesday, the use of armed forces is "not the privilege of the US only".