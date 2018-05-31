North Korea remains United States' most imminent threat - outgoing Pacific Command chief

The outgoing head of U.S. Pacific Command, who is President Donald Trump's pick to be the ambassador to South Korea, said on Wednesday that North Korea remained the United States' most imminent threat.

"North Korea remains our most imminent threat. And a nuclear-capable North Korea with missiles that can reach the United States is unacceptable," Admiral Harry Harris said in a change-of-command speech.

"Without focussed involvement and engagement by the United States, and our allies and partners, China will realise its dream of hegemony in Asia. We should cooperate with Beijing where we can but stand ready to confront them where we must," Harris added.

