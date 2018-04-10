North Korean foreign minister, on Moscow visit, calls for closer Russia ties

World

North Korean foreign minister, on Moscow visit, calls for closer Russia ties

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and events in international politics showed that his country and Russia needed to forge stronger ties.

Russia&apos;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho enter a ha
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Bookmark

MOSCOW: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and events in international politics showed that his country and Russia needed to forge stronger ties.

He was speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before the two men began talks on the situation around North Korea's nuclear and missile programme and discussed tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul and Washington.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark