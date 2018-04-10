North Korean foreign minister, on Moscow visit, calls for closer Russia ties

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and events in international politics showed that his country and Russia needed to forge stronger ties.

MOSCOW: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and events in international politics showed that his country and Russia needed to forge stronger ties.

He was speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before the two men began talks on the situation around North Korea's nuclear and missile programme and discussed tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul and Washington.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)