North Korean foreign minister to visit Moscow next week, says Russia

MOSCOW: North Korea's foreign minister will visit Moscow next week and meet his Russian counterpart on April 10, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides will discuss bilateral ties and opinions on key international and regional issues, with a special focus on the situation on the Korean peninsula, Zakharova said.

Last week, Russia said it was working on setting up meetings about the North Korean issue in Moscow, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)