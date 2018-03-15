North Korean foreign minister to visit Sweden on Thursday

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is set to land in Sweden on Thursday for a two-day meeting with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom, Sweden's foreign ministry said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrives at Beijing International Airport on his way to Sweden in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 15, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

The two foreign ministers will discuss Sweden's diplomatic representation of the United States, Canada and Australia, which lack diplomatic presence in North Korea, and the security situation on the Korean peninsula, Sweden's foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

Source: Reuters

