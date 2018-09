AMSTERDAM: An autumn North Sea storm disrupted traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol, Europe's third-largest airport, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights on Friday.

Winds of up to 95 kilometres (60 miles) prompted Air France KLM, EastJet, Aeroflot, Delta, China Southern Airlines and others to scrap services to European cities.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)