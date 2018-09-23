Norway detains Russian man over suspected illegal intelligence activities - police
OSLO: The Norwegian Police has detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities, police said on Sunday.
The man was detained at Oslo airport on Friday night and would be held for two weeks due to the risk of destruction of evidence, police told Reuters.
The man had attended a seminar this week on digitalisation in the Norwegian Parliament.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)