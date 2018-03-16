Norway's Centre Party to vote for no-confidence motion against justice minister - NTB agency

OSLO: An opposition party in Norway, the Centre Party, has said it will back a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, Norwegian news agency NTB reported on Friday, heightening the risk that the minority cabinet may fall.

Last Friday Listhaug rocked Norway's traditionally consensual politics by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country's worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists' rights before national security.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)