Norway's Liberals to join government - public broadcaster NRK

Norway's Conservative-led government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the cabinet, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

OSLO: Norway's Conservative-led government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the cabinet, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg currently consists of her Conservative Party and the smaller right-wing Progress Party. They have been negotiating with the Liberals since the start of January for possible inclusion.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)