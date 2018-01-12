Norway's Liberals to join government - public broadcaster NRK

World

Norway's Liberals to join government - public broadcaster NRK

Norway's Conservative-led government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the cabinet, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

OSLO: Norway's Conservative-led government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the cabinet, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg currently consists of her Conservative Party and the smaller right-wing Progress Party. They have been negotiating with the Liberals since the start of January for possible inclusion.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark