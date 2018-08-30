Norway's prime minister to announce cabinet reshuffle on Friday

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg will announce a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, her office said in a statement on Thursday, confirming media reports.

OSLO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg will announce a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, her office said in a statement on Thursday, confirming media reports.

Business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported that Oil and Energy Minister Terje Soeviknes and Transport Minister Ketil Solvik-Olsen would resign from the cabinet.

Advertisement

Kjell-Boerge Freiberg, a former deputy minister at the oil ministry, will become Norway's new oil and energy minister, DN said, quoting unnamed sources.

The prime minister's office declined to comment on the DN report.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)