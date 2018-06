OSLO: The Norwegian Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the government in a lawsuit brought by owners of the Gassled gas network over pipeline tariffs, it said on Thursday.

Shareholders in Gassled had argued that the government acted unlawfully when cutting pipeline tariffs and would cost them a combined 15 billion Norwegian crowns (1.4 billion pounds) in lost earnings through 2028.

