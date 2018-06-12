Norway to invite more US Marines, for longer and closer to Russia

OSLO: Norway will ask the United States to increase the number of U.S. Marines stationed on its territory, to stay for longer and to be based in a region that is closer to Russia, the government said on Tuesday.

Some 330 Marines were scheduled to leave at the end of this year after an initial contingent arrived in January 2017, the first foreign troops stationed in the NATO member state since the end of World War Two.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)