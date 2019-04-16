'Paris is disfigured': Tears and shock as Notre-Dame burns

PARIS: Crowds of stunned Parisians and tourists - some crying, others offering prayers - watched in horror in central Paris on Monday (Apr 15) night as firefighters struggled for hours to extinguish the flames engulfing the Notre-Dame cathedral.

Flames ravaging the roof illuminated the outline of the monument's two square towers in a fiery glow, and were reflected in the waters of the Seine.

Along the Pont au Change bridge, which connects the Ile de la Cite with the Right Bank, the atmosphere was one of a vigil as hundreds of people watched in hushed silence as smoke rose into the night sky.

Many were quietly singing an Ave Maria in Latin, including Stephane Seigneurie, 52, who said he has lived in Paris for the past 25 years.

"I come often, and go in even where there's no mass because it's an extraordinary place, entwined in the history of France," he said.

"Politically, intellectually and spiritually, it's a symbol of France."

When Seigneurie says that he's very sad, an elegant woman with dark bobbed hair who is crying whispers to him, "We have to pray."

Jeanne Duffy, 62, had travelled from New York to Paris with her twin daughters to see her nephew run the Paris marathon on Sunday.

The girls had wanted to climb the church's towers on Monday evening but at the last minute the three decided to go to Disneyland Paris instead.

"We were heartbroken because as New Yorkers we've been through this," Duffy said, referring to the Sep 11, 2001 attacks which destroyed the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

"In terms of heritage this is much worse. This is a world treasure. Everyone knows Notre-Dame," she said.

'TRAGEDY'

Gasps and cries of "Oh my god" erupted at 7.50pm (1750 GMT) when the top portion of the church's spire came crashing down into an inferno that has spread to the entire roof.

People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

More gasps came a few seconds later when the rest of the spire collapsed, caught on the cameras of thousands of mobile phones.

"Paris is disfigured. The city will never be like it was before," said Philippe, a communications worker in his mid-30s, who had biked over after being alerted of the fire by a friend.

Fire struck Notre-Dame on Monday afternoon and destroyed the steeple within hours AFP/Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT

"I'm a Parisian, my father was a Parisian, my grandfather as well - this was something we brought our sons to see," he said. "I won't be showing this to my son."

"It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Police cleared pedestrians away from the two islands in the river Seine, including the Ile de la Cite which houses the soaring Gothic church, one of Europe's best-known landmarks.

People watch as flames and smoke rise from the burning Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP)

But throngs of onlookers remained behind police cordons on the stone bridges leading to the islands and along the banks of the Seine river as darkness fell.

Another woman passed by, tears running from behind her glasses, too overwhelmed to speak to reporters.

A woman weeps as she watches flames engulfed the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

"It's finished, we'll never be able to see it again," said Jerome Fautrey, a 37-year-old who had come to watch.

"Now we need to know how this happened - with everything that's going on in the world, why Notre-Dame? Maybe it's a message from on high," he said.

'HISTORY UP IN SMOKE'

"It's incredible, our history is going up in smoke," said Benoit, 42, who arrived on the scene by bike.

People react in horror as they watch flames engulfed the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

Sam Ogden, 50, had arrived from London on Monday with her husband, their two teenaged sons, and her mother. They had come to Paris specifically to see Notre-Dame, part of a world tour over years to see historic sites.

"This is really sad - the saddest thing I've ever stood and watched in my life," Ogden said.

She said the fire looked tiny at the beginning, "then within an hour it all came down."

Her mother, Mary Huxtable, 73, said: "This (Notre-Dame) was on my bucket list to see. Now I'll never go inside."

Paris's landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire. (AFP/FRANCOIS GUILLOT)

A short distance away stood another British family, also from London.

"It's devastating," said Nathalie Cadwallader, 42, who had come to Paris two days earlier with her husband and two children for a week-long visit.

"This is a really historic skyscape and it's horrible this happened, on top of everything else Paris has gone through recently," she said, referring to the deadly extremist terror attacks that struck the city in 2015.

Her family had initially planned to visit Notre-Dame on Monday but opted instead for the Eiffel Tower, intending to go inside the cathedral on Tuesday.