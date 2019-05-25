Novartis' breast cancer treatment wins FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved Novartis AG's treatment in combination with hormone therapy fulvestrant for postmenopausal women, as well as men, with a form of advanced breast cancer.

The drug, alpelisib, to be marketed with the brand name Piqray, belongs to a class of drugs known as PI3K inhibitors and is the first of its kind to be approved, the FDA said in a statement.

