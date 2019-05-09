Novartis buys Takeda's dry eye drug for US$3.4 billion
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Wednesday it agreed to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd's dry eye drug Xiidra for an upfront payment of US$3.4 billion to expand its portfolio of eye care medicines.
The deal includes potential milestone payments of up to US$1.9 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2019.
(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)