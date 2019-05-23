Novartis has 25 blockbusters in the pipeline: CEO
Novartis has 25 potential blockbuster treatments in development, the company said ahead of a management event in the United States on Thursday.
"Our pipeline is industry-leading with more than 25 potential blockbusters and this pace of innovation positions Novartis well for the future", said Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan in a statement.
