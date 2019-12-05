Novartis R&D boss says doesn't see big opportunity in oral SMA therapy

Novartis research head Jay Bradner said on Thursday the Swiss drugmaker is focusing drug development efforts against spinal muscular atrophy on gene therapy Zolgensma and retreating from oral therapy like its molecule LMI070, also called branaplam.

"As you know, we've pivoted to developing Zolgensma as definitive therapy for spinal muscular atrophy and don't see a big opportunity for oral therapy there, or we would develop this molecule further," Bradner said at an analyst and investor event in London. "But the learning of LMIO70 has taught us that LMI actually affects other splicing effects in cells that lead to new therapeutic opportunities, and has launched new program targeting other transcriptional circuits."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)