Novartis's older MS drug Gilenya wins Chinese approval

Novartis's Gilenya multiple sclerosis drug has won approval in China, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, as the company expands further into the world's most-populous country's growing healthcare sector.

ZURICH: Novartis's Gilenya multiple sclerosis drug has won approval in China, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, as the company expands further into the world's most-populous country's growing healthcare sector.

Nearly a decade after its U.S. approval, Gilenya remains Novartis's No. 2 revenue generator at US$825 million in the second quarter. The Basel-based company is defending patents on Gilenya in the United States to block generic rivals, while eying countries including China to expand the medicine's international sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Thomas Seythal)