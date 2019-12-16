Novartis to abandon development of asthma drug after trial failures

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is abandoning development of its drug fevipiprant in asthma after the medicine failed key trials.

"The totality of these results do not support further development of fevipiprant in asthma," the company said on Monday in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)