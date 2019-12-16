Novartis to abandon development of asthma drug after trial failures

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is abandoning development of its drug fevipiprant in asthma after the medicine failed key trials.

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

"The totality of these results do not support further development of fevipiprant in asthma," the company said on Monday in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Source: Reuters

