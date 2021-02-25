Novavax expects US trial data for COVID-19 vaccine at start of April

REUTERS: Novavax expects data from a late-stage US trial of its COVID-19 vaccine at the start of April, after which it will apply for emergency use authorisation, the drug developer's R&D head Gregory Glenn said on Wednesday (Fb 24).

"We are expecting results right in the beginning of quarter two and shortly thereafter we will be filing for EUA (in US)," he said at a Washington Post online event.

The Novavax executive said the vaccine has shown a great "safety profile" in UK trials and the company might ask the US Food and Drug Administration to consider the UK data for vaccine authorisation.

On Monday, Novavax completed enrolling 30,000 volunteers in the late-stage study in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom.

It was nearly as effective against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

