Nude gunman kills 3 at Tennessee Waffle House restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed three people and wounded four others at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday (Apr 22), police said.

At least one of the wounded was in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, local media said.



The gunman was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle walked into the restaurant in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, shortly before 3.30am. (0830 GMT).

The man "opened fire" on the patrons, the Metro Nashville Police said in a statement on Twitter. "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the statement said.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018





Police told CNN the man shed his jacket before fleeing on foot.

The police department said in later updates that they were looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking as a "person of interest" in the shooting. The vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to Reinking and a man believed to be him was last seen in a wood line wearing black pants and no shirt, they said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018





A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018





Local media reported that a second shooting nearby might be connected to this incident. The public was cautioned that the man is to be considered still armed and extremely dangerous.

