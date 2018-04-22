Nude gunman kills 3 at Tennessee Waffle House restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tennessee: A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed three people and wounded four others at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday (Apr 22), police said.
At least one of the wounded was in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, local media said.
The gunman was armed with what was described as an AR-15 style assault rifle walked into the restaurant in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, shortly before 3.30am. (0830 GMT).
The man "opened fire" on the patrons, the Metro Nashville Police said in a statement on Twitter. "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle," the statement said.
Police told CNN the man shed his jacket before fleeing on foot.
The police department said in later updates that they were looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking as a "person of interest" in the shooting. The vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to Reinking and a man believed to be him was last seen in a wood line wearing black pants and no shirt, they said.
Local media reported that a second shooting nearby might be connected to this incident. The public was cautioned that the man is to be considered still armed and extremely dangerous.