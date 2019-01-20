Number of dead in Mexico pipeline explosion rises to 79 - minister

Mexico's health minister said on Sunday that the number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion has risen to 79.

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health minister said on Sunday that the number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion has risen to 79.

Another 66 people remained hospitalized, Jorge Alcocer told a press conference. The blast occurred on Friday when up to 800 people flocked to collect gasoline at the Tula-Tuxpan pipeline that had been punctured by fuel thieves, officials said.

