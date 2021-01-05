Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain from abroad in November fell 90%

MADRID: International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 90 per cent year-on-year in November, official data showed on Tuesday, after authorities imposed new travel restrictions to curb an increase in coronavirus infections.

Over the first eleven months of the year, some 19 million foreign tourists visited Spain, around 78 per cent fewer than in the same period of 2019, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said.

Tourists spent 91 per cent less in November than in the same month a year ago, INE said.

