Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington

WASHINGTON: Former United States president Barack Obama took on a new high-profile role as Father Christmas on Wednesday (Dec 19) for a surprise visit to sick children in Washington.

Sporting a festive Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at Children's National hospital with gifts and hugs.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa. https://t.co/mFmYCVk7cr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2018

"I just want to say thank you to all of you guys," Obama told staff, who greeted him with rapturous cheers, in a video he shared on his Twitter account.

"We've had the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families," he added.

US President Barack Obama greets a patient at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington. (Photo: AFP/Office of The Obama Foundation)

"As the dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them ... that's the most important thing there is."

The 44th president of the United States still lives in Washington, where he last year dressed up as Santa to visit middle school students at a Boys & Girls Club in the capital.

US President Barack Obama greets patients and staff members at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington. (Photo: AFP/Office of The Obama Foundation)

