ObsEva IVF nolasiban drug flops in key European trial

ZURICH: Swiss-listed drugmaker ObsEva said on Thursday it is abandoning the current program for its drug prospect nolasiban after the agent aimed at boosting pregnancy following in-vitro fertilization (IVF) failed a late-stage study in Europe.

Nolasiban did not meet the primary endpoint of an increase in ongoing pregnancy at 10 weeks, with 39.1per cent of women who got the placebo experiencing an ongoing pregnancy, compared with 40.5per cent of women who got nolasiban, the company said in a statement.

This proposed use of nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist licensed from Merck KGaA to help women getting IVF therapy, had been a central part of ObsEva's plans. The trial failure leaves the company with drug candidates for endometriosis and potentially dangerous pre-term labor.

"We are extremely disappointed with these unexpected results, not in the least for the millions of women hoping to have a baby through IVF," said Ernest Loumaye, a gynaecologist and former Serono drug developer who founded ObsEva.

"We have decided to discontinue the current nolasiban IVF program and will explore potential repositioning of the product candidate."

ObsEva added a share listing in Switzerland last year, in addition to trading on the Nasdaq in the United States starting in 2017. The shares are down 36per cent this year.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)