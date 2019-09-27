Officials play down health risk after French chemical plant fire

ROUEN: Schools in the northern French city of Rouen were shuttered for a second day on Friday (Sep 27) after a massive fire ravaged a chemicals factory, spewing smoke and soot that officials insisted posed no health risk.

Pollution also spilled into the Seine river, but has been contained, said Pierre-Andre Durand, head of the Seine-Maritime department in Normandy.

A strong smell of hydrocarbons hung over the city, famed for its cathedral, long after the fire was extinguished.

"We have no more concerns about the fire," he added, as firefighters worked to mop up the residues deposited by the oily, black plume that darkened Rouen and surrounding areas for most of Thursday.

"To the people of Rouen I say: We can live and work absolutely normally," Durand said, adding that tests had found no harmful toxins in the air or city water.

Schools were closed, he said, for thorough cleanups of the black soot that has descended on the playgrounds and courtyards.

As an extra precaution, Durand suggested that older people who may be more susceptible to breathing difficulties "may want to avoid going outside".



A woman wearing a mask following an accident at the Seveso classified Lubrizol factory, walks in a street of Rouen, northern France, on Sep 26, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lou Benoist)

Many people could be seen wearing face masks on Friday, and France 3 television said it had evacuated its Rouen studios and offices after some employees suffered nausea and vomiting.

'UNPLEASANT ODOUR'

As for the Seine river that flows through Rouen, a key water resource for France, Durand said there had been some pollution from the blaze, but insisted it had been contained with floating barriers.

Pumps have been sent to the scene to suck up the mess.

"The situation does not warrant any concern. And remember that fishing is prohibited in the Seine in the Seine-Maritime department," the official said.

The Seine, one of France's biggest rivers, flows through Paris to the south and empties into the English Channel further north in Le Havre, which is home to a major fishing fleet.

Prosecutors have opened an inquiry into the cause of the calamity, which woke residents with a booming explosion in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire erupted in a storage facility owned by Lubrizol, a manufacturer of industrial lubricants and fuel additives which is owned by the billionaire American investor Warren Buffett.

It sits just a few kilometres from the centre of the city of some 100,000 people. The smoke had spread 22 kilometres (14 miles).

On its webpage, the Seine-Maritime department advised residents to wear gloves when cleaning the soot from their homes, cars and gardens, and not to eat contaminated fruit or vegetables.

Jacky Bonnemains of the Robin Des Bois environmental group called for stricter government controls at factories that pose a high pollution risk.

French policemen stand guard the damaged Lubrizol factory in Rouen, northwestern France, on Sep 27, 2019, following a fire incident. (Photo: AFP/Lou Benoist)

"The big and widespread problem is all the grime in courtyards, on building facades, and cars," Bonnemains told AFP.

"If people clean all that with power washers, we're going to end up with polluted water that will end up either in the Seine, or at water purification plants," he said.

NOT THE FIRST

Lubrizol said the fire damaged a storage facility, a drumming warehouse and an administrative building.

It is the third serious accident in seven years at the site.

In January 2013, the factory had a giant leak of the gas mercaptan, which smells like cabbage or rotten eggs and is often added to natural gas to alert people in case of leaks.

A cloud of the gas from that leak blew all the way to Paris and across the Channel into southern England, where residents complained about the odour.

And in 2015, 2,000 litres of mineral oil used in lubricants leaked from the Lubrizol site into the local sewer system.