Oklahoma judge approves Teva's US$85 million opioid settlement

REUTERS: An Oklahoma judge on Monday approved a revised US$85 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd resolving claims by the state's attorney general that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The decision by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma came after the state's attorney general, governor and top lawmakers reached an agreement that resolved a dispute over how the money should be deposited and spent.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bill Berkrot)