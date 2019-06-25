Oklahoma judge approves Teva's US$85 million opioid settlement

World

Oklahoma judge approves Teva's US$85 million opioid settlement

An Oklahoma judge on Monday approved a revised US$85 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd resolving claims by the state's attorney general that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tel Aviv, Israel, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: An Oklahoma judge on Monday approved a revised US$85 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd resolving claims by the state's attorney general that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The decision by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma came after the state's attorney general, governor and top lawmakers reached an agreement that resolved a dispute over how the money should be deposited and spent.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark