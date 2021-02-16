Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia

SYDNEY: A former Olympic swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 16) and charged with running a syndicate trafficking in the drug Ice, police said.

Scott Miller, 45, and an accomplice were arrested in police raids in two Sydney suburbs.

They were charged with the alleged supply of some AU$2 million (US$1.6 million) worth of methylamphetamine, also known as Ice, concealed inside candles, they said.

Police also seized 1kg of heroin, other drugs and cash in the raids.

A spokesman described Miller as the head of a "criminal syndicate" that sold Ice across New South Wales state, and said investigations were continuing and further charges expected.

Miller won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly event in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a bronze medal as part of Australia's 4x100-metre medley squad.

